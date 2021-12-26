DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received Iñigo de Palacio, Spain’s Ambassador to the UAE, and Andres Salinero, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy.

The visit aimed at reviewing DEWA’s latest achievements and discussing cooperation in the clean and renewable energy sector. The meeting also reviewed key projects, initiatives, and programmes that consolidate the transition towards a green economy and sustainability.

Al Tayer welcomed the visiting delegation and talked about the importance of strengthening cooperation and the contribution of Spanish companies to electricity and water projects in Dubai, especially in the clean and renewable energy sectors as well as sharing best expertise, experience, and practices in energy, water, to further develop these areas and mutually benefit from the expertise of both sides.

The Spanish delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s leading projects in clean and renewable energy and water, praising the bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain and DEWA’s efforts in achieving sustainable development in Dubai.