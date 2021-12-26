UrduPoint.com

DEWA CEO Discusses Cooperation With Spanish Ambassador

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 10:45 AM

DEWA CEO discusses cooperation with Spanish Ambassador

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received Iñigo de Palacio, Spain’s Ambassador to the UAE, and Andres Salinero, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy.

The visit aimed at reviewing DEWA’s latest achievements and discussing cooperation in the clean and renewable energy sector. The meeting also reviewed key projects, initiatives, and programmes that consolidate the transition towards a green economy and sustainability.

Al Tayer welcomed the visiting delegation and talked about the importance of strengthening cooperation and the contribution of Spanish companies to electricity and water projects in Dubai, especially in the clean and renewable energy sectors as well as sharing best expertise, experience, and practices in energy, water, to further develop these areas and mutually benefit from the expertise of both sides.

The Spanish delegation expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s leading projects in clean and renewable energy and water, praising the bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain and DEWA’s efforts in achieving sustainable development in Dubai.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Dubai Visit Spain From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

UAE Press: Let us enjoy virus-free holidays

49 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 278.34 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 278.34 million

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th December 2021

3 hours ago

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

10 hours ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.