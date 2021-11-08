DEWA CEO, German State Secretary discuss cooperation in clean energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received Andreas Feicht, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany, to discuss ways to consolidate cooperation in the areas of clean energy.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation between DEWA and German enterprises in renewable and clean energy, environmental sustainability, innovation, smart cities and water among other areas of common interest.

Al Tayer presented DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and plans to realise the vision of the leadership to increase the share of clean and renewable energy. He also highlighted DEWA’s efforts to use all its resources to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies to help make Dubai a sustainable and smart city.

"DEWA has a clear strategy and specific objectives to increase the share of renewable and clean energy within Dubai’s energy mix. One of our key projects to achieve this target is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world.

It has a planned capacity of 5000 megawatts (MW) by 2030," Al Tayer said.

He also highlighted the Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. This pilot project is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen. The project has been implemented in collaboration between DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy at DEWA’s R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

He noted that green hydrogen has been receiving more global attention recently as a clean energy source that supports global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as well as dealing with climate change and global warming. The production of green hydrogen is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Feicht commended DEWA’s projects, especially the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the solar park, which provides visitors with a unique experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies.