DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inspected the work progress of the water reservoir project in Hatta, which is 76.8% complete.

The project has a storage capacity of 30 million imperial gallons (MIG), at the cost of approximately AED86 million. It is expected to be completed in April 2023.

Al Tayer was accompanied by Abdullah Abdullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil, and Branly Nassour, Vice President of Projects & Engineering (Water) at DEWA.

The project includes the construction of two reservoirs with a storage capacity of 30 million gallons of desalinated water, the construction of supporting buildings, and the extension of entrance and exit pipes. The structural foundation works for all facilities and reservoirs are 100% complete, while the above-ground works are 85% complete, and nearly 98% of the pipes have been laid.

Al Tayer said that the water reservoir in Hatta supports the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta by enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the water network, improving the water flow, and increasing the volume of water reserves.

This ensures the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources, using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

Currently, DEWA is implementing a project to store 6 billion gallons of water in aquifers that can be retrieved when needed. This will provide the Emirate with a strategic reserve of over 50 million gallons of desalinated water per day in emergencies for 90 days, while ensuring the quality of the stored water remains unaffected by external factors.