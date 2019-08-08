UrduPoint.com
DEWA CEO Receives EFQM Delegation

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

DEWA CEO receives EFQM delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a high-level delegation from the European Foundation for Quality Management, EFQM, headed by its CEO Russell Longmuir.

The delegation included Dr Geert Opdenbosch, COO of EFQM, and Isra'a Mobideen, EFQM middle East Office Manager in Dubai.

During the meeting, Al Tayer received a first-class certificate of honour and appreciation from EFQM, in recognition of DEWA’s major role played in supporting excellence locally, regionally, and globally, with international excellence initiatives to develop basic concepts and principles as well as new EFQM 2020 standards. The certificate was also granted in recognition of DEWA’s role in practical testing, as one of the winners of the Global Excellence Award that was granted by EFQM in 2017.

"We are working to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the leader of excellence, to anticipate the future and adopt innovation to enhance sustainable development in all global competitiveness sectors and achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 for long-term government work and a brighter future for generations to come.

His Highness’ vision is our guiding light in our excellence pathway to achieve first place in all our operations," said Al Tayer.

On receiving this certificate, DEWA has become the only non-European member to prepare the model as a strategic partner in all international activities and programmes related to the EFQM 2020 model, which contributes to promoting DEWA as a leading international corporation.

Al Tayer invited Longmuir and his team to attend the Excellence and Sustainability Summit, which DEWA intends to organise in November to officially launch the EFQM 2020 model from DEWA’s platform, along with other distinguished local and global delegations.

The meeting also discussed joint cooperation between DEWA and the EFQM on implementing best practices.

