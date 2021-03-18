DEWA CEO receives French Ambassador to the UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Xavier Chatel, the French Ambassador to the UAE.

This comes within the framework of diplomatic and consular visits to DEWA.

Al Tayer welcomed the French Ambassador, emphasising DEWA’s keenness to consolidate cooperation and joint work with all diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE.

Al Tayer reviewed DEWA’s pioneering and innovative strategies and initiatives to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, highlighting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to generate 75 percent of Dubai’s total energy capacity from clean sources by 2050. Al Tayer also briefed the French ambassador on DEWA’s ambitious developmental projects that align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in and meet the aspirations of citizens and residents in Dubai.

Al Tayer and the French ambassador discussed cooperation between DEWA and French companies working in the water and renewable and clean energy sectors. The two sides emphasised the importance of cooperation between DEWA and French energy organisations. They confirmed that the distinguished relationship between the two sides have resulted in fruitful cooperation in several areas.

The French Ambassador commended DEWA’s efforts in consolidating Dubai’s sustainable development and its leadership in different areas of energy.