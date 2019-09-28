DEWA CEO reviews progress of Innovation Centre

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) DUBAI, 28th September 2019 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has visited the Innovation Centre project, which is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It will generate 5,000MW by 2030 with investments of up to AED 50 billion.

During the visit, Al Tayer was accompanied by Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice President of Civil Projects Engineering & Water Maintenance; Jamal Shaheen Al Hammadi, Vice President of Clean Energy & Diversification at DEWA; and a number of DEWA officials.

Project representatives briefed Al Tayer on its progress. The Innovation Centre was designed according to the highest standards for sustainable buildings, and includes the latest technologies. The building has an entire floor dedicated to highlighting DEWA’s experiences in energy and water, their development, and the progress in this vital sector of solar power as a clean source of energy. The centre also offers visitors the opportunity to see other forms of clean energy generation, including wind and modern methods of desalination.

The Innovation Centre also houses a museum and an exhibition area for solar power and renewable energy that will attract individuals, tourists, university students, schools, and businesses. The building has four floors covering 4,000 square metres and is approximately 90 metres high.

It will also host a permanent conference centre for events, conferences, business meetings, training courses, and meetings about solar power, renewable energy, and other green and sustainable initiatives.

The establishment of the Innovation Centre at the solar park is part of DEWA's efforts to highlight the latest solar and clean energy technologies. This will enable DEWA to show its achievements in renewable energy and sustainability as well as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to secure its energy supply by diversifying the energy mix to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

The Innovation Centre aims to support the UAE’s capabilities in energy, enhance the competitiveness of Dubai's business, develop renewable-energy technologies and support its regional development, and promote awareness of climate change and sustainable energy as well as create special, interactive presentations, and educational trips for guests on solar power.