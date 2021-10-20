UrduPoint.com

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer Meets US Consul General To Dubai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 19th October 2021 (WAM) - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has met Meghan Gregonis, the United States Consul General in Dubai, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Tayer stressed the importance of promoting cooperation between DEWA and public and private American companies in clean and renewable energy and water, as well as enhancing bilateral relations through sharing global best practices and benchmarking between DEWA and American organisations.

In his meeting with Gregonis, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key projects, initiatives and plans to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy. This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA is also harnessing all its capabilities to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies to contribute to making Dubai a smart city. This is achieved by providing the best government services. DEWA’s initiatives and projects aim to enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness, especially in renewable and clean energy, sustainability, and green economy.

Al Tayer also highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

The Solar Park’s projects constitute one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Al Tayer also talked about the Green Hydrogen project, which DEWA commissioned at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai. This is the first pilot project of its kind in the middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen, one of the most promising sources of energy and among the environmentally friendly sources, which constitute one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality and achieve a green economy by developing green mobility, and reducing carbon emissions across various industries.

Al Tayer talked about the 250MW power plant using hydroelectric pumped storage technology in the mountainous area adjacent to the Hatta Dam. He also highlighted DEWA’s study to produce energy using wind power, in addition to the smart grids. DEWA has adopted a strategy to enhance energy efficiency. It also has a clear strategy for demand side management, which seeks to reduce electricity and water demand by 30% by 2030.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Electricity Water Dubai Dam Rashid United States Middle East October 2020 All From Government Share Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

1 hour ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

3 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

3 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showc ..

Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showcases digitalization progress a ..

3 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment ..

Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment Summit in UK

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.