DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) DUBAI, 25th May, 2023 (WAM) – Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from the UAE Singapore Business Council and representatives of major Singaporean energy companies. The delegation was headed by Dr. Brian Shegar, President of the UAE Singapore Business Council.

The meeting discussed exchanging of best international experiences and practices in renewable and clean energy and sustainability.

During the meeting, Al Tayer and Dr. Shegar discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Singapore, especially in advanced technologies for renewable and clean energy, energy storage, smart grids, and water, in addition to strengthening economic relations and exploring joint investment opportunities across various sectors, including energy and water, infrastructure and technology.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key projects, initiatives, and programmes in anticipating and shaping the future of energy by creating a future model for utilities in generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity and water. DEWA continues its relentless efforts to achieve the futuristic vision of wise leadership.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA has strategic projects to meet Dubai's growing electricity and water demand.

He noted that Dubai attaches great importance to sustainability and the transition towards a green economy by increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the total power production capacity in Dubai from clean energy sources by 2050. To achieve this, DEWA has launched many green programmes and initiatives, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer to the IPP model, and its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

Dr. Shegar praised DEWA’s efforts to enhance the business environment in the UAE and highlighted the UAE-Singapore Business Council's keenness to enhance business relations between Emirati and Singaporean companies.

The meeting was attended by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President for Business Development and Excellence; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources; and Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.