DEWA collaborates with public and private sector in support of Dubai’s efforts against COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) supports Dubai’s efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, in cooperation with the public and private sector to keep society safe, and accelerate digital transformation for customers and employees.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said DEWA is committed to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to turn challenges into opportunities. DEWA collaborates with other government organisations to protect and reinforce the UAE’s leading global position.

DEWA supported ‘Your City Needs You’ campaign launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

DEWA provided logistical support to the health and social sectors in Dubai during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many DEWA staff also volunteered to support the first line of defence. Watani Al Emarat Foundation honoured DEWA for its role in the campaign’s success and for reflecting a positive image of the solidarity and cohesion in society.

Through its state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, DEWA enables its customers to access its services anytime and anywhere using its smart app and website for their safety.

DEWA provides several options for flexible bill payment in collaboration with public and private organisations.

These include Smart Dubai’s Dubai Now app, which was used to complete more than 650,000 payment transactions in 2020.

More than 490,000 transactions were conducted through the Etisalat Public Payment machines, and more than 4,000,000 transactions through the smart channels of around 24 banks. DEWA also provides Tayseer bill payment by using a reference number, via Emirates NBD’s Cheque deposit machine and Apple Pay. All of these are available as self-services at DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres.

DEWA’s Youth Council collaborated with the Federal Youth Authority (FYA) to launch an awareness campaign under the hashtag #StayResponsible, for all precautionary measures. The Youth Council distributed FYA’s guide containing 100 ideas to invest young people’s energy and time during the implementation of the UAE’s National Sterilisation Programme.

DEWA regularly disinfects its electric vehicle Green Chargers across Dubai, in collaboration with ENOC and ADNOC, using the best disinfectants and distributed face masks and sanitisers to its employees; in line with best international health standards.

Over several months, DEWA has organised multiple awareness and online training by experts from the public and private sector for its employees. This includes 70 awareness workshops and 54 online sessions.