DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned six new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to the end of April 2023 in Al Jaddaf; Tilal Al Ghaf; Bani Yas; Jebel Ali Port; Marsa Dubai; and Al Yufrah 1, with a conversion capacity of 900 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and a cost of AED555 million.

The project included 3,450 metres of 132kV ground cable to connect with the main transmission network. Completing these substations required more than 6 million safe working hours using the latest global digital technologies for transmission substations, thus enhancing DEWA’s efforts to promote digital transformation in all its service and operations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the total cost of DEWA’s electricity transmission network projects under construction exceeds AED5 billion.

The reliability and availability of DEWA’s transmission lines is around 100%. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s keenness to ensure optimising resources and the highest standards of security, safety and quality in implementing all its projects.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said, “We are working to provide advanced infrastructure, increase the capacity and efficiency of the power transmission network in the area, and meet the requirements of customers, developers, and the business sector. The total number of 132 kV transmission stations across Dubai reached 340 stations by the end of April 2023, in addition to 24 stations under construction.”