DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth AED3.2bn in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) inaugurated 17 new substations in 2022. These include fifteen 132kV stations with a conversion capacity of 2,280 megavolt amperes (MVA) and two 400kV stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 MVA, in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5 and Jebel Ali First.

DEWA installed five kilometres of 400kV overhead transmission lines and 247 kilometres of 132 kV ground cables to connect the substations to the main transmission network. This is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to keep pace with the prosperity of Dubai.

The new 132kV main transmission stations supply Al Barsha South, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Al Merkadh, business Bay, Umm Hurair, Wadi Al Safa, Oud Al Muteena, Al Rigga, Al Wasl, Me’aisem, Umm Al Ramool, Al Aweer, and Ghadeer Barashy. The total cost of these stations and projects has reached around AED3.2 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “At DEWA, our strategies and action plans are inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a strong and advanced electricity and water infrastructure that ensures the continued provision of electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

“This supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and contributes to making Dubai the preferred place to live, work and visit. DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects between 2021 and 2024 are AED10 billion. This includes AED2 billion for 400 kV transmission projects and AED8 billion for 132 kV projects.”

Al Tayer explained that the total value of DEWA’s investments in existing and completed electricity transmission projects in 2022 reached AED 8.1 billion. This included AED800 million for 400 kV transmission projects and AED7.3 billion for 132 kV transmission projects.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission (Power) at DEWA, said that completing the 17 stations required more than 33 million working hours, using the latest internationally approved technologies while ensuring the highest security and safety standards. He noted that by the end of 2022, the total of 132 kV transmission substations in Dubai had reached 334, in addition to 29 stations under construction.