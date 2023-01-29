UrduPoint.com

DEWA Commissions 17 Transmission Substations Worth AED3.2bn In 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth AED3.2bn in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) inaugurated 17 new substations in 2022. These include fifteen 132kV stations with a conversion capacity of 2,280 megavolt amperes (MVA) and two 400kV stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 MVA, in Al Qusais Industrial Area 5 and Jebel Ali First.

DEWA installed five kilometres of 400kV overhead transmission lines and 247 kilometres of 132 kV ground cables to connect the substations to the main transmission network. This is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to keep pace with the prosperity of Dubai.

The new 132kV main transmission stations supply Al Barsha South, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Al Merkadh, business Bay, Umm Hurair, Wadi Al Safa, Oud Al Muteena, Al Rigga, Al Wasl, Me’aisem, Umm Al Ramool, Al Aweer, and Ghadeer Barashy. The total cost of these stations and projects has reached around AED3.2 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “At DEWA, our strategies and action plans are inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a strong and advanced electricity and water infrastructure that ensures the continued provision of electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

“This supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and contributes to making Dubai the preferred place to live, work and visit. DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects between 2021 and 2024 are AED10 billion. This includes AED2 billion for 400 kV transmission projects and AED8 billion for 132 kV projects.”

Al Tayer explained that the total value of DEWA’s investments in existing and completed electricity transmission projects in 2022 reached AED 8.1 billion. This included AED800 million for 400 kV transmission projects and AED7.3 billion for 132 kV transmission projects.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission (Power) at DEWA, said that completing the 17 stations required more than 33 million working hours, using the latest internationally approved technologies while ensuring the highest security and safety standards. He noted that by the end of 2022, the total of 132 kV transmission substations in Dubai had reached 334, in addition to 29 stations under construction.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Business Water Dubai Visit Rashid UAE Dirham Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for ..

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

1 hour ago
 Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory ove ..

Barça strengthen LaLiga lead with 1-0 victory over Girona

13 hours ago
 Police starts crackdown against illegal use of pol ..

Police starts crackdown against illegal use of police lights, sirens

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.