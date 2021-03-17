DEWA commissions 400/132 kV substation at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has commissioned a new 400/132 kV substation named "Shams" at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

It has a conversion capacity of 2020 megavolt-amperes (MVA) with 223 kilometres of 400kV overhead lines to connect with DEWA’s network.

The commissioning was attended by Hussein Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission (Power); Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence; Vice Presidents in the Transmission Power division, and other DEWA officials.

"At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety. This meets the growing demand and keeps pace with the sustainable development needs of Dubai. Inaugurating the 400/132 kV Shams substation at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is part of DEWA’s efforts to raise the capacity of the power transmission network and increase the share of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

This achieves the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer said that the total value of DEWA’s power transmission network under construction exceeds AED8.5 billion. Shams substation, with a total cost of AED562 million, included over two million safe working hours without injuries. Drones were used to follow work progress remotely round-the-clock as well as arrange for virtual site visits. This ensured the implementation of the project while protecting the health of workers.

Hussein Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission (Power) at DEWA, said that the Shams substation uses the latest digital technologies in line with DEWA’s efforts to enhance digital transformation in all its services and operations. The new substation at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park increases the total number of 400/132 kV substations in Dubai to 24, in addition to three new substations that DEWA is currently building, he added.

ABB Linxon implemented the project. Shams substation uses the latest control and protection systems. It includes 14 (400 kV) Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS), 28 (132 kV) GIS, and four 400/132 kV transformers with 2020 MVA capacity.