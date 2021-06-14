UrduPoint.com
DEWA Commissions 438 11kV Substations In First 4 Months Of 2021

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

DEWA commissions 438 11kV substations in first 4 months of 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned 438 11kV substations in Dubai in the first months of 2021 as part of its efforts to deliver a state-of-the-art infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

These stations are at Dubai Marina, Umm Nahad 3, Al Yafra 2, and Al Qusais Industrial Area 5.

The construction of these stations has resulted in more than 221,000 safe working hours without injuries, thanks to the precautionary measures recommended by the authorities in the UAE and the Government of Dubai to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. DEWA adopts the highest efficiency, quality, and safety standards as well as the latest tools to anticipate the future. It also uses the best smart and digital technologies in all its operations and services.

"At DEWA, we work to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to expand the advanced infrastructure and facilities of Dubai to meet the highest international standards.

This meets the growing demand for electricity and water in the emirate and sustainable development in Dubai. DEWA’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), energy storage, blockchain, internet of Things (IoT), and others have helped DEWA preserve its gains and achieve new accomplishments despite the extraordinary circumstances around the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that there are now 83 33kV substations in service and 41,033 11kV substations. DEWA continues to hard work and maintains business, while applying all the protocols to manage COVID-19, to ensure electricity and water supplies. This is in accordance with DEWA’s availability, accountability, and reliability standards without harming the health and safety of its stakeholders.

