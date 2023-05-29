UrduPoint.com

DEWA Commissions 60 MIG Water Reservoir In Lusaily With Investments Totalling AED157.4 Million

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 04:31 PM

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AED157.4 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned a water reservoir in the Lusaily area. The project has a storage capacity of 60 million imperial gallons (MIG) and investments totalling AED157.4 million.

The project supports DEWA’s efforts to enhance water security and keep pace with the increase in demand.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We continue to strengthen our robust state-of-the-art infrastructure and adopt innovation and the latest tools for anticipating the future. This supports the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036. Our sound scientific planning has helped us keep pace with the growing demand for water in Dubai, according to the highest international standards. In 1992, DEWA’s production capacity of desalinated water was 65 MIGD. Today it has increased to 490 MIGD.

“The water reservoirs we are building help increase the water flow and raise the volume of the Emirate’s water reserve to meet the growing demand and increase the efficiency and reliability of water networks to support the sustainable development of Dubai.

In addition to the water reservoir in Lusaily, we are working on three other reservoir projects in Nakhali, Hassyan and Hatta. These are expected to be completed this year and next year. With the completion of these projects, the storage capacity will increase from 881 MIG currently to 1,151 MIG of desalinated water."

DEWA’s research and development efforts and the latest global technologies have reduced losses in its water transmission and distribution networks from 42% in 1988 to 4.5% in 2022. This is one of the lowest worldwide and demonstrates our position as one of the most prominent and distinguished global utilities.

The new reinforced concrete reservoir in Lusaily has been built alongside the existing one, which stores 120 MIG of desalinated water.

