DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with total cost of AED850 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has commissioned 8 new 132/11 kilovolt, kV, substations with a total cost of AED850 million, increasing the total to 293 132/11kV substations.

These have a conversion capacity of 150 megavolt-amperes, MVA, with 16 kilometres of high-voltage 132kV cable to connect different areas of Dubai, DEWA said, adding that this ensures the efficiency, reliability, and availability of DEWA’s 132 kV transmission networks.

"The power transmission plants are built according to the highest standards of quality and safety.

The substations adopt state-of-the-art digital technologies, contributing to promoting their efficiency and reliability, and highlight the construction and economic development plans for Dubai," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said.

DEWA is currently testing 12 new 132/11 kV substations before going operational in the second quarter of 2020, at an estimated cost of AED1.5 billion. Commissioning these stations will raise the total to 305 substations. This will manage the growing demand of electricity for multiple uses and ensures the continuity and stability of supply for different customers all the time.