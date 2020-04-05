UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Commissions 8 New 132/11 KV Substations With Total Cost Of AED850 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

DEWA commissions 8 new 132/11 kV substations with total cost of AED850 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has commissioned 8 new 132/11 kilovolt, kV, substations with a total cost of AED850 million, increasing the total to 293 132/11kV substations.

These have a conversion capacity of 150 megavolt-amperes, MVA, with 16 kilometres of high-voltage 132kV cable to connect different areas of Dubai, DEWA said, adding that this ensures the efficiency, reliability, and availability of DEWA’s 132 kV transmission networks.

"The power transmission plants are built according to the highest standards of quality and safety.

The substations adopt state-of-the-art digital technologies, contributing to promoting their efficiency and reliability, and highlight the construction and economic development plans for Dubai," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said.

DEWA is currently testing 12 new 132/11 kV substations before going operational in the second quarter of 2020, at an estimated cost of AED1.5 billion. Commissioning these stations will raise the total to 305 substations. This will manage the growing demand of electricity for multiple uses and ensures the continuity and stability of supply for different customers all the time.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Dubai 2020 All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Indian state of Goa launches mobile app to track q ..

1 minute ago

Shams continues to make significant contribution t ..

1 minute ago

CBUAE, financial authorities issue joint IFRS 9 gu ..

31 minutes ago

Palestine registers nine new COVID-19 cases, total ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Free Zones implement remote working

46 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop launches second session ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.