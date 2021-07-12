DEWA completes 79.6% of Lusaily water reservoir to increase water storage capacity in Dubai to 1002 MIG

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed 79.6 percent of the Lusaily water reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 60 million imperial gallons (MIG). With investments totalling AED 175.4 million, the project is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2021.

"DEWA works in line with its strategy to consolidate Dubai’s leading position as a role model in the effectiveness and efficiency of the electricity and water infrastructure to meet current and future development requirements in Dubai. We are currently building a reinforced concrete 60-million-gallon reservoir in Lusaily alongside the existing one, which stores 120 million gallons of desalinated water," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer said that DEWA is building another 120 MIG reservoir in Nakhali to increase the water flow and raise the volume of the Emirate’s water reserve.

This meets the growing demand, supports the sustainable development of Dubai, and increases the efficiency and reliability of water networks, as well as increases the water storage capacity in Dubai to 1002 MIG by 2021 compared to the current capacity of 815 MIG.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA adopts the latest global technologies to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and manage all facilities and services in the Emirate through smart connected systems. This improves operational efficiency and reduces losses in the water transmission and distribution networks, which has decreased from 42 percent in 1988 to 5.1 percent, making it one of the lowest water losses worldwide.