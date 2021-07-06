UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Completes 81.22% Of Nakhali Water Reservoir

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

DEWA completes 81.22% of Nakhali water reservoir

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed 81.22 percent of the Nakhali water reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 120 million imperial gallons (MIG). With investments totalling AED 287.8 million, the project is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

"We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure for electricity and water in Dubai according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and safety. The construction of the 120 MIG reservoir in Al Nakhali and another 60 MIG reservoir in Al Lusaily supports DEWA’s strategy to increase the efficiency and reliability of water networks, raise water flow and volume of water reserves to meet the growing demand and sustainable development in Dubai.

We aim to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to 1002 MIG compared to the current capacity of 815 MIG," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer said that DEWA adopts the latest global technologies in the water sector, noting that losses in DEWA’s water transmission and distribution networks decreased from 42 percent in 1988 to 5.1 percent. This is one of the lowest worldwide.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water and Civil at DEWA, said that the Nakhali reservoir, which started in October 2018, follows the highest international standards. Robots will be used for cleaning without human intervention to maintain the highest standards of health and safety. Solar photovoltaic panels will be installed on the reservoir’s rooftop to generate clean energy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Dubai Rashid UAE Dirham October 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Five arrested; Rs 16,700 cash stake money recovere ..

3 minutes ago

Rights of minorities ensures by PTI govt: Samreen ..

3 minutes ago

Memorial service held to remember Prof. Dr Murad A ..

3 minutes ago

CM directs to end illegal weapons, narcotics from ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed in incidents of violence

3 minutes ago

Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary to be commemor ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.