UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEWA Completes 84.52% Of 4th Phase Of H-Station In Al Aweer

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:15 PM

DEWA completes 84.52% of 4th phase of H-Station in Al Aweer

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed 84.52 percent of the 829 megawatts (MW) 4th phase of the H-Station power plant in Al Aweer with investments totalling AED1.1 billion.

This phase will increase the station's total capacity to 2,825MW under climate conditions of up to 50 degrees Celsius. The project is expected to be operational by Q2 of 2022.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that this project is one of DEWA's key projects to meet the reserve margin criterion set for peak electricity demand in Dubai. It will add to DEWA's current installed capacity of 12,900 MW of electricity.

"We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a strong infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid changes in Dubai and the growing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate. This is according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability, to contribute to sustainable social, economic and environmental development," said Al Tayer.

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA, said that the station is equipped with the latest systems and technologies to reduce emissions to the minimum. The turbines will be completely fuelled with natural gas. He noted that the project’s work progress is fast paced, while maintaining the highest levels of health, safety, quality, and efficiency.

The project is being implemented by a consortium comprising Siemens Energy and Elsewedy Power. It includes supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning three Siemens gas turbines with a total capacity of 829MW. The project also includes installing sub devices and equipment from major international companies such as natural gas compressors from Germany's MAN. It also includes a natural gas treatment station from Dutch company Petrogas. Other local and regional companies are also contributing to this project.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water UAE Dubai Company Germany Rashid Man Progress Gas National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

46 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

2 hours ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

2 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.