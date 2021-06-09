DEWA completes 92% of AED23.1 million water pumping station at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the completion of 92 per cent of the Water Pumping Station project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The project includes two phases: the first with a capacity of 4.5 million imperial gallons of water per day (MIGD) and the second with a capacity of 3 MIGD.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the 7.5 MIGD pumping station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park uses the latest world-class technologies as well as energy efficiency. It is expected to be completed and connected to Dubai’s water network by the end of June 2021. The total cost of the project is AED23.1 million.

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA continues to develop the water network across all areas of Dubai through water production, transmission, and distribution projects according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

This is to meet the rapid growth and keep up with the growing demand for water in all areas of the Emirate through specific and reliable planning processes that are based on the latest foresight tools. Electricity and water infrastructure expansion plans are developed based on demand forecast in Dubai until 2030.

Abdullah Obaidullah, Executive Vice President of Water & Civil at DEWA, said that the pumping station aims to meet the water demand of the different facilities and buildings at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and nearby areas. He also noted that the station will use clean energy from the solar park and can be operated remotely through the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system.