DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) In 2022, and for the third consecutive year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) completed all strategic indicators in the field of including and empowering People of Determination, most notably the happiness of employees of determination and their families about the safe and inclusive work environment at DEWA, as well as the equal job opportunities.

The happiness of employees of determination (EOD) reached 100 percent in 2022, while the happiness of their families reached 96.60 percent. The percentage of community happiness about DEWA’s support for People of Determination (POD) reached 94 percent, while the happiness rate of customers of determination about DEWA’s services reached 95.24 percent.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA said, “We align our strategy with local and Federal strategies to include and empower POD. We continue to launch many community initiatives and smart solutions that enhance their inclusion into work and society and ensure that they have equal access to opportunities and experiences. This enables them to unleash their energies and prove their capabilities and helps them become active partners in building and prosperity of the nation.”

DEWA has enhanced its position as an inclusive organisation, with the total number of employees trained to deal with PODs increasing from 8,443 in 2021 to 9,688 by 2022. All EODs at DEWA have completed their training to include and empower them. The number of employees of determination increased from 19 in 2017 to 41 in 2022.

In 2022, DEWA continued its efforts that it started in 2019 to facilitate the access of EODs and customers of determination to services, buildings, and facilities, and worked to retrofit all its new buildings and facilities, following the Dubai Universal Design Code by 100 percent. This helped it maintain its success in providing an inclusive, accessible, and flexible environment for PODs.

For the second consecutive year, DEWA’s website compliance scored 100 percent, while the smart app scored 10/10 by the POD Accessibility Evaluation Report by Digital Dubai Authority.

Abshir Office- the dedicated HR team for supporting the inclusion of EODs in the workplace collaborated with other departments in 2022 to ensure their engagement by conducting 14 virtual activities, events and workshops, including ‘Emirati Women’s’ Day’, events, sports competitions, and virtual lectures.

Thirty-nine awareness circulars were sent to EODs on ‘Safety Protocols Upon Returning to Work’. A special happiness event was arranged for EODs, with the participation of 38 employees and their friends, to provide insights into happiness hacks and indoor sports, quizzes, and fun activities.

The POD Health & Safety (H&S) Standards, the inclusive COVID-19 Management System, and the DEWA H&S Management System were externally assessed by the ISO 45001:2018 audit conducted by Bureau Veritas and the British Safety Council 5 Star H&S Audit. DEWA has achieved an excellent result of 97.88 percent and maintained its 5-star rating for 2022.

