DEWA concludes online and in-person campaign of World Energy Day 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) concluded its campaign celebrating the World Energy Day 2021, held this year under the theme ‘Your Efforts Count. Act Now’.

DEWA organised a series of online and physical events to highlight the significant role of World Energy Day in supporting the cooperation between public and private entities, educational institutions and members of the community to ensure a sustainable future for current and future generations.

World Energy Day, which is observed on 22nd October every year, is an initiative adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; along with 54 countries, representatives from the UN, the Arab League, and the African Union through the Dubai Declaration on 22nd October, 2012.

To mark the occasion, DEWA cooperated with governmental, semi-governmental and private organisations to further circulate its online tool-kits about World Energy Day and promote the objectives of this day through social media platforms.

"World Energy Day plays an integral role in promoting the collaboration between local and global public and private organisations, to boost sustainable development, investments in renewable energy infrastructure, sustainability, and improving energy efficiency. DEWA is working to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make Dubai a global model for clean energy and green economy, as well as realising the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Dubai has reached 9 percent of the energy mix in 2020. Among our major projects in this regard is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar power project in the world.

The capacity of the solar energy projects currently stands at 1,310 megawatts using photovoltaic solar panels. DEWA’s production capacity increased to 13,200 megawatts of electricity and 490 million gallons of desalinated water per day. DEWA also aims to raise awareness on conservation. Our programmes and initiatives have achieved cumulative savings of 2.44 terrawatthours (TWh) of electricity and 6.7 billion gallons of water between 2011 and 2020. This is equivalent to saving AED 1.35 billion and reducing 1.22 million tonnes of carbon emissions," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA organised 16 virtual and in-person seminars targeting the educational sector in Dubai. It aimed to raise awareness on conserving energy and water. 2,862 students participated in the seminars.

In collaboration with the Community Development Authority, DEWA organised a visit to senior citizens at Thukher Social Club. This visit is in line with DEWA’s efforts to engage all community sectors to achieve sustainable development and encourage people to adopt environmentally friendly practices in their daily lives.

In addition, DEWA organised a competition at its pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. DEWA collaborated with several social media influencers to promote World Energy Day and encourage people to adopt best environmental practices such as using solar energy, EV cars, opting for green products and planting more trees.

DEWA also collaborated with the "Madrasa" platform, one of MBRGI initiatives, to produce short films to educate children about World Energy Day to adopt a sustainability culture in their lives.