DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced its contribution of AED20 million to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for those in need.

The campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

The campaign also aims to promote the concept of charitable endowment and create a community-wide movement that supports its noble aims.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, underscored DEWA's unwavering commitment to supporting the annual Ramadan humanitarian initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He noted that these initiatives provide vital aid to underserved communities around the globe.

Al Tayer said, "DEWA's participation in the campaign reflects our deep commitment to social responsibility and our dedication to supporting those less fortunate, in accordance with our Islamic values. We are proud to contribute to the UAE's enduring culture of generosity."

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

