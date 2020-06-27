DEWA, Dell Technologies discuss cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has held a video conference with Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology.

The meeting aimed at sharing the best international practices and experiences between the two organisations to adopt and offer futuristic digital solutions.

Moro Hub is working with Dell Technologies to develop and deliver highly-reliable enterprise cloud computing solutions, integrated infrastructure administration services and servers, secure data storage solutions, and innovative information technology applications.

"DEWA and its subsidiary Moro Hub work in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has mandated the Dubai Government organisations to implement services 10 years ahead of other cities around the world through government innovation through Dubai 10X initiative," Al Tayer said.

"Our collaboration with Dell Technologies will enable MORO to introduce innovative applications and accelerate the delivery of digital services out of Dubai, which supports the UAE's vision to become a vibrant regional hub that can serve the region and the world through its advanced facilities and infrastructure.

Moro Hub is committed to enhancing local and international ties and collaboration with public and private sectors and deliver state-of-the-art digital solutions," Al Tayer added.

Dell thanked Al Tayer for the fruitful discussions. He said that Dell Technologies will work closely with Moro Hub to strengthen cooperation and partnership supporting the digital transformation plans of Dubai and the UAE, especially in key sectors such as healthcare, education, and IT security to leverage strong capabilities and ecosystem.

The two organisation collaborate in many areas, such as the development of cloud computing, e-security, automated learning (Artificial Intelligence), big data and analytics, storage, backup and archiving services, as well as providing technical infrastructure for the public and private sectors and service providers.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman of Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions); Matar Al Mehairi, board member of Moro Hub; Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub; Ahmed Al Ketbi Chief Information Security Officer of Moro Hub; Adrian McDonald, President of Dell Technologies EMEA; Fady Richmany General Manager- Dell Technologies, and Yahya Kassab Director of Sales at Dell Technologies.