DEWA develops Future Shaping Framework to keep pace with rapid changes in strategic sectors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has approved the Future Shaping Framework, developed by DEWA to anticipate and shape the future of the energy and water sectors.

The framework includes three main processes: Foresight, Insight and Action. Within every phase of this framework, DEWA uses different tools that include strategies, action plans, and pioneering initiatives. It also includes nine enablers: Foresight Tools; Knowledge Management; Future Policy; Partnerships; Research & Development; Human Capital; Performance Management; Future Platforms; and Innovation Platforms.

"We work in line with the directives of the wise leadership to anticipate the future of strategic sectors based on sound scientific foundations and a clear vision that anticipates future challenges and turns them into promising opportunities to achieve the happiness of customers and society as a whole. The Future Shaping Framework is part of DEWA’s efforts to develop resilient and innovative strategies within an integrated framework. This framework includes short, medium and long-term action plans that are implemented according to specific mechanisms to ensure keeping pace with rapid developments in different areas of DEWA’s work," Al Tayer said.

"In line with DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, we are contributing to Dubai’s progress in leading the future. This being done by reworking the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit the rapid global changes and strengthen Dubai’s position as an incubator for creativity and a beacon of innovation, to ensure we are at the forefront of cities that anticipate and shape the future. This is in line with the government plans and strategies including the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms," he added.

DEWA is one of the leading government organisations in anticipating and shaping the future. It has strategic partnerships with leading international organisations in innovation and future-shaping, including the United States-based Institute for the Future, which is one of the leading futures foresight and research organisations. DEWA is also the first government utility to join the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum, WEF, as a partner.