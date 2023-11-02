DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a high-level delegation from the German region of Lusatia, led by Silke Schwabe, Head of business Area: Foreign Trade and Corporate Development, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK) Cottbus.

The meeting aimed to discuss consolidating cooperation and exchanging experiences, expertise and global best practices in clean and renewable energy.

The delegation visited the UAE at the initiative of Germany Trade and Invest, the Cottbus Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It included representatives from the German Trade and Investment Authority, the German-Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, the Cottbus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, MinGenTec (Mining and Generation Technology), as well as green technology companies and organisations from Lusatian.

Al Tayer welcomed the visiting delegation, emphasising the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation between DEWA and German enterprises in water, renewable, and clean energy.

During the meeting, Al Tayer presented DEWA's key projects, initiatives, and plans to realise the vision of the wise leadership to support a green economy and accelerate the shift to net-zero by increasing the share of solar energy and other clean energy sources, such as hydroelectric power and green hydrogen in the energy mix.

This helps achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

He also reviewed DEWA’s efforts to use all its resources to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution to help make Dubai a sustainable smart city. This supports the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071.

Al Tayer also highlighted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Al Tayer also talked about the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, with a planned production capacity of 250 MW, a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours, and a life span of up to 80 years. This is the first station of its kind in the GCC region.

The German delegation commended the UAE's leading role in dealing with climate change and promoting a sustainable, safe, and healthy environment for future generations.