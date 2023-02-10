DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from the German state of Saxony, headed by Martin Dulig, State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Transport.

The visiting delegation included Sybille Pfaff, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany to Dubai, and representatives from Saxony Trade and Invest.

The discussions focused on cooperation in renewable and clean energy projects and green mobility.

The meeting, which was held at DEWA’s headquarters, was attended by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President for business Development and Excellence, and Marwan bin Haider, and Executive Vice President for Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed the Saxony delegation, emphasising the robust friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Germany, adding that these relations are steadily growing in various fields, especially in trade, investment, renewable energy, and the environment.

Al Tayer also reveiwed the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) later this year.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the ambitious initiatives and innovative development projects that DEWA is implementing to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to enhance sustainability and the shift towards a sustainable green economy.

“DEWA has succeeded in making excellence a robust corporate culture by adopting the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with innovation as a cornerstone for continuous development and improvement.

This contributes to achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation,” he added.

Al Tayer emphasised that Dubai has a clear vision for the energy sector. This includes the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. He noted that the production capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent power producer model, will reach 5,000 megawatts (MW) in stages until 2030. The solar park, which uses photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) with investments totalling AED 50 billion will reduce 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, when completed.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s experience in supporting green mobility and encouraging individuals and organisations to use environmentally-friendly electric vehicles.

Al Tayer underlined the importance of cooperation between DEWA and German companies and exchanging best practices and experiences in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors, and developing them to broader horizons by benefitting from the experiences of both sides.

The German delegation praised DEWA’s efforts and its distinguished role in promoting sustainable development of Dubai. They thanked Al Tayer for the opportunity to discuss joint opportunities and strengthen bilateral relations.