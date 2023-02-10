UrduPoint.com

DEWA Discusses Cooperation With German State Of Saxony

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 01:00 AM

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from the German state of Saxony, headed by Martin Dulig, State Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and Transport.

The visiting delegation included Sybille Pfaff, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany to Dubai, and representatives from Saxony Trade and Invest.

The discussions focused on cooperation in renewable and clean energy projects and green mobility.

The meeting, which was held at DEWA’s headquarters, was attended by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President for business Development and Excellence, and Marwan bin Haider, and Executive Vice President for Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Tayer welcomed the Saxony delegation, emphasising the robust friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Germany, adding that these relations are steadily growing in various fields, especially in trade, investment, renewable energy, and the environment.

Al Tayer also reveiwed the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) later this year.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the ambitious initiatives and innovative development projects that DEWA is implementing to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to enhance sustainability and the shift towards a sustainable green economy.

“DEWA has succeeded in making excellence a robust corporate culture by adopting the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with innovation as a cornerstone for continuous development and improvement.

This contributes to achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation,” he added.

Al Tayer emphasised that Dubai has a clear vision for the energy sector. This includes the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. He noted that the production capacity of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent power producer model, will reach 5,000 megawatts (MW) in stages until 2030. The solar park, which uses photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) with investments totalling AED 50 billion will reduce 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, when completed.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s experience in supporting green mobility and encouraging individuals and organisations to use environmentally-friendly electric vehicles.

Al Tayer underlined the importance of cooperation between DEWA and German companies and exchanging best practices and experiences in the energy, water, and sustainability sectors, and developing them to broader horizons by benefitting from the experiences of both sides.

The German delegation praised DEWA’s efforts and its distinguished role in promoting sustainable development of Dubai. They thanked Al Tayer for the opportunity to discuss joint opportunities and strengthen bilateral relations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Electricity Business Water German UAE Dubai Vehicles Germany Rashid UAE Dirham From Best Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Asset Management showcases key investment ..

Sharjah Asset Management showcases key investment projects at SIF 2023

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Hong Kong sign strategic investment partn ..

Sharjah, Hong Kong sign strategic investment partnership at SIF 2023

6 minutes ago
 Presidents, thought leaders, international organis ..

Presidents, thought leaders, international organisations, entrepreneurs to showc ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.