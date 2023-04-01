DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), discussed with Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Grid Software at Siemens, the latest advancements in smart grid technology.

The meeting, held at DEWA’s headquarters, was attended by senior officials from DEWA and Siemens.

The sides discussed the latest developments in the energy industry and explored ways to enhance collaboration between DEWA and Siemens in smart grid technology and the role of smart grids in improving the efficient and sustainable distribution of energy. The talks also focused on the latest advancements in digital technologies and their uses in improving the performance of smart grids.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to promoting sustainable development. He noted that DEWA has been at the forefront of adopting smart grid technologies to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its operations. He explained that DEWA’s smart grid, with total investments of up to AED 7 billion until 2035, has advanced features, including interoperability between different parts of the electricity and water networks. “It ensures the seamlessness and availability of round-the-clock integrated and connected services, according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and sustainability.

This enables DEWA to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure for managing facilities and services according to smart and integrated systems using the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, energy storage, and the internet of Things (IoT).”

For his part, Erlinghagen said, “Smart grids are key for the digital transformation of power utilities and a prerequisite of societies based on sustainable energy. Siemens is proud to be DEWA’s partner for over 30 years and to deliver technology that is helping the company reach its sustainability targets. Be it for grid planning, operation or maintenance, Siemens Grid Software is key for DEWA to increasing the hosting capacity for renewables in its power grid without compromising on reliability, safety, and efficiency. DEWA and Siemens are committed to operating grids at 100% renewable, in support of the global effort for a net-zero world."

Erlinghagen commended DEWA’s efforts in adopting smart grid technology and highlighted Siemens’ commitment to supporting DEWA in achieving its sustainability goals. She also emphasised the importance of collaboration between public and private organisations in developing innovative solutions for the energy industry.