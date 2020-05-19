DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Singapore

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) During a video conference, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has discussed enhancing cooperation and exchanging the best international practices and expertise, especially in clean energy, with Kamal R. Vaswani, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE, and Low Pit Chen, Consul-General of Singapore.

Al Tayer noted that the DEWA has undertaken a set of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its staff and customers, in line with the Dubai Government’s efforts to provide the highest level of protection against COVID-19.

DEWA has ensured the continuity of its delivery of electricity and water, according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

Its digital infrastructure and the training programmes staff attended over the last few years to use technological tools and channels, has enabled it to implement a remote working system for 100 percent of its employees whose jobs do not require their presence at the DEWA’s power and water plants.

Vaswani expressed his interest in cooperating with the authority in its pioneering projects in clean and renewable energy and water. He commended the bilateral relations between the UAE and Singapore, as well as the DEWA’s relentless efforts to achieve the sustainable development of Dubai.

He emphasised the importance of exchanging the best international experiences, expertise, and practices, noting that it is important to increase the role of the private sector in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.