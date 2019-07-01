DEWA discusses use of quantum computing in electricity, water production processes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has organised a number of workshops for its management and specialists to discuss how quantum computing can be used in electricity and water production processes.

A number of quantum computing experts from microsoft participated in the workshops, which were held over two days at the DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development in Al Hudhaiba.

"At DEWA, we work to consolidate the emirate’s position as a leading hub for anticipating and shaping the future. This is done by keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and employing the latest disruptive technologies. We must ensure that our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation is implemented in all our operations and plans that are aligned with government strategies. These include the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that the DEWA cooperates with Microsoft to develop innovative solutions based on quantum computing for the production, transmission and distribution of electricity and water, as well as conservation. They are also working to identify the challenges that quantum computing can overcome, considering its immense capabilities.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at the DEWA, noted that the authority is the first utility in the world and the first organisation outside the United States to participate in Microsoft’s quantum computing programme. The DEWA is the first government utility in the world to join the San Francisco-based centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution of the World Economic Forum as a partner. The centre includes international organisations such as Microsoft, SAP, and ABB.