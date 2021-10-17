DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and its digital arm, Digital DEWA, are displaying a variety of its major projects and innovative digital initiatives at the 41st GITEX Technology Week, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 17-21 October, 2021, at its stands at S2-J1 at Sheikh Saeed Hall.

"DEWA shows its most prominent digital and innovative projects and services that have made it a global example of developing and implementing the highest standards and practices of excellence in all its activities and operational processes. This is outpacing the expectations of all our stakeholders and increasing their happiness, as well as supporting sustainability and preserving the environment and natural resources," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA DEWA’s vision is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to upgrade Dubai Government’s services to create and implement today what other cities will be implementing a decade later, and in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world's leading nation.

The DEWA stand at the GITEX Technology Week displays projects by its digital arm, Digital DEWA, including the Smart City Experience platform, a 4D experience for visitors to experience the multiple digital smart city technologies.