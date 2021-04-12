DEWA donates AED10 million to ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) today donated AED10 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the largest food drive in the region, to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Authority’s response comes at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who called upon all entities and individuals inside and outside the UAE to contribute to tackling global hunger and malnutrition through the campaign.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme, allows all people and organisations to contribute the cost of basic foodstuffs starting from AED1 – or the equivalent cost of ingredients needed to prepare a meal in the lowest-income communities in beneficiary countries including Uganda, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Angola, Jordan and Pakistan.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said, "There are more than 52 million undernourished people in the Middle East and North Africa, and women and children make up the largest proportion of those afflicted by hunger."

He added, "Lending a hand to humanity is the ultimate goal of this campaign. Thanks to a benevolent leadership and carried forward by a generous people, we can assist those most in need, support the deprived and stand by the vulnerable during the holy month of Ramadan.

Contributing to the campaign is an honour and a testament to the humanitarian efforts the UAE prides itself on."

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made through four approved channels: website, SMS, bank transfer and call centre.

Entities and individuals can donate as little as AED10 to provide 10 meals, rising to AED500, through the website www.100millionmeals.ae. A bank transfer also enables people inside and outside the UAE to donate through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201).

Companies and people residing in the UAE can donate by sending a short text message by SMS on specified numbers on the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE listed on the website, while big monetary donations can be made by reaching out to the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999.

MBRGI joined forces with World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries to ensure food parcels are delivered to underserved homes.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is organised by MBRGI, established in 2015 as an umbrella for more than 30 humanitarian, social and development initiatives and entities sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Foundation’s work is devoted to aiding the vulnerable in humanitarian crises and empowering disadvantaged communities through long-term capacity-building programmes.