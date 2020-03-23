DEWA encourages customers to turn off lights and appliances for Earth Hour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has asked its customers and the community to show their support for Planet Earth by turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances from 20:30 to 21:30 on Saturday, 28th March, 2020.

The authority is observing Earth Hour, the global environmental event, in cooperation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Emirates Nature in association with the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Dubai’s prominent landmarks and several public and private buildings will participate in this initiative by turning off their lights during this hour. Earth Hour is being organised this year with the theme, "Raise your voice for nature".

"Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate has become a role model of support for all environmental causes and global efforts to tackle global warming," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

He added, "Dubai was the first Arab city to observe Earth Hour in 2008, which underlines its leading role in hosting and supporting events and initiatives that raise public awareness on environmental issues. We urge customers and the society to take part in Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change and global warming, as well as to promote a culture of conservation and protect natural resources as part of the daily routine."

"Earth Hour goes beyond turning off unnecessary lights and appliances for 60 minutes. The ultimate goal is to raise environmental responsibility among the society and organisations and pledge to protect Planet Earth and its limited natural resources. This is done by adopting a sustainable lifestyle and emphasising the importance of unifying efforts and joint work to face environmental challenges for a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come," Al Tayer said in conclusion.

Dubai achieved remarkable results in reducing electricity consumption during Earth Hour 2019. The DEWA recorded savings of 267 megawatts in electricity use in the emirate, equivalent to a reduction of 114 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.