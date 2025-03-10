DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institute

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the leading US organisation for electric power research and development, have discussed ways to enhance collaboration in areas such as renewable energy training, network modernisation, energy storage solutions.

The discussions took place during a visit by a high-level delegation from EPRI, led by Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of EPRI, to DEWA's headquarters. The delegation was received by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

The meeting also focused on strengthening strategic collaboration in research and development (R&D), sustainability and innovation in the energy sector.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and Ghanem Al Qassim, Senior Manager - Solar Power at DEWA, attended the meeting.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA's commitment to cooperating with leading research and innovation centres worldwide to refine national competencies and equip them with the skills and expertise needed to lead the future, take on key roles in climate action, and accelerate the energy transition and digital transformation.

This aligns with DEWA's comprehensive vision to promote sustainability and global objectives, building a more sustainable future based on advanced and eco-friendly solutions to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100 percent of Dubai's energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Areas of cooperation between DEWA and EPRI include specialised programmes and training courses in smart grids, energy efficiency, asset management analysis, cyber security, sustainability in the electric power sector, data analysis, renewable energy systems and the integration of photovoltaic systems.

These programmes play a pivotal role in enhancing DEWA employees' ability to anticipate and shape a sustainable future, while also providing opportunities for researchers and engineers to exchange technical expertise and deepen their knowledge of the latest developments in the field.