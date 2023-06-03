UrduPoint.com

DEWA Extended 64 Kilometres Of Water Transmission Pipelines In 2022

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 3rd June, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) extended main water transmission pipelines in several areas in Dubai during 2022 at a cost of around AED 358 million, and with lengths of 64 kilometres for pipelines with diameters of 600, 900 and 1200 mm in different areas across Dubai.

The transmission pipeline extensions have remote monitoring for control of key water networks effectively around the clock. This is through automated valves operated from the control centre to reduce interruptions and water network losses.

The extensions also included the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Glass-Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) water pipes in different diameters.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s commitment to developing the water network in Dubai to enhance its efficiency and reliability, and to raise the water flow.

This aims to meet the current and future needs of customers and provide DEWA’s services to more than 1.15 million customers in Dubai according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, as well as meet the growing demand and increasing water reserves.

DEWA’s total production capacity of desalinated water has reached 490 million imperial gallons per day.
“DEWA is investing in an advanced, smart network and the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to enhance its leadership and global excellence in reducing water losses.

DEWA has surpassed prominent utilities worldwide and has achieved one of the lowest percentages of water network losses worldwide. In 2022, water network losses recorded 4.5% compared to around 15% in North America. This underlines our position as one of the most prominent and distinguished utilities worldwide in all fields,” added Al Tayer.

