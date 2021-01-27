DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governance Global Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the virtual Agile Governance Global Summit on 1st February, 2021, to share the best global experiences in good governance and corporate agility between the public and private sectors in the UAE and abroad.

"Organising the Agile Governance Global Summit is part of our efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who wants the government to be faster in decision-making, and flexible enough to adapt to any changes. The summit aligns with DEWA’s strategy to become the first fully agile utility and our efforts to enhance its resilience. In light of the exceptional circumstances imposed by COVID-19, organisations are finding it is increasingly important to constantly develop, and turn challenges into opportunities. DEWA has a comprehensive structure in place to enable it to carry out its operations," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

"DEWA’s agility and governance depends on the British Standard BSi 13500 on Corporate Governance and applying the best principles of good governance for state-owned organisations. They have played an important role in its success and excellence.

This is in accordance with the recommendations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2015. DEWA achieved this by identifying opportunities, analysing the internal and external environment, and defining stakeholders’ needs and turning them into strategic initiatives. DEWA’s practices have become a benchmark for many organisations around the world," Al Tayer said.

Senior UAE and Dubai Government leaders, international organisations such as the OECD, GE, Siemens, and the Institute for Internal Audit (IIA) are due to participate in the summit. In addition, the IIA will grant five continuing professional education credits to all participants at the summit.

DEWA invites people from around the world to attend the summit and its panel discussions, which will host an array of specialists and experts. DEWA will organise several panel discussions. The first panel discussion is "Why We Do What We Do: Lessons Learned from Pandemic Response".

The second panel discussion is on "Enterprise Agility Journey", and the third panel discussion is "Balancing Risk, Compliance and Innovation: Operational Governance in Action During the Pandemic".

The fourth panel discussion is on "Global Trends in Corporate Governance for State-Owned Enterprises".