DEWA first in Middle East to receive BSC COVID-19 Assurance Statement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has become the first organisation in the middle East to receive the BSC COVID-19 Assurance Statement after a rigorous audit by the British Safety Council, BSC.

The BSC congratulated DEWA, noting that it has implemented extensive processes to minimise the effects of COVID-19 throughout its workplaces and associated activities and services. This was based on a thorough and systematic planned approach to the application of controls and procedures. DEWA’s existing strategies and technologies have shown its agility and enabled it to progress safely without compromising its services. DEWA scored 100 percent compliance in the criteria for risk management and control measures on how to minimise the risk of transmission.

"DEWA places the health and safety of its customers, employees, and partners at the top of its priorities. This is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. This statement from the British Safety Council is international recognition of DEWA’s outstanding approach in dealing with COVID-19 as part of its integrated strategy and the guidelines by the relevant authorities in the UAE and the Government of Dubai.

In addition to the precautionary measures that DEWA implements across all its facilities according to the highest standards, we provide a helpline for staff, in cooperation with specialists and psychologists, to support the psychological wellbeing of employees and enhance their sense of security," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer affirmed that DEWA works to keep its staff, and the staff of its partner consultants, contractors and suppliers, updated with the latest developments and best practices in occupational health and safety.

The BSC reported that DEWA has particularly strong protocols for testing, isolation, sanitisation and follow-up of potential cases or their contacts. There are also good general controls in place such as physical distancing, cleaning and disinfection and training.

The Risk Management criteria involve assessing the risks, planning the control measures, allocating roles and responsibilities, implementing and maintaining controls, communications and training, and reviewing and revising arrangements. The criteria for control measures on how to minimise the risk of transmission involve avoiding personal contact, health control and surveillance, use of personal protective equipment, workplace cleaning, and workplace ventilation.