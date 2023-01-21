UrduPoint.com

DEWA First To Implement SAP’s Audit Management System

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DEWA first to implement SAP’s Audit Management System

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has implemented the SAP Audit Management System (TAWKEED), becoming the first integrated utility in the middle East and Africa (MEA) region to implement this best-in class solution.

TAWKEED is used for risk-based audit planning, planning individual audit engagement, communicating results to stakeholders, and monitoring process and implementation of action plans.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that internal audit is one of the three lines of the defence model adopted by DEWA. “Management and supervision represent the first line; risk, compliance, legal, and governance represent the second line. DEWA’s governance framework comprises the classic governance components, such as board oversight, a clear organisation chart and span of control, a well-documented strategy, and proper delegation of financial and administrative authorities.”

“DEWA follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is committed to applying the best good governance standards in all its operations.

As a result, DEWA has become one of the leading utilities in governance worldwide. The governance system is based on transparency, integrity, justice, control and accountability. This has promoted its efficiency and productivity,” Al Tayer added.

DEWA’s Internal Audit Department is an independent assurance function that adopts the best-in-class standards and practices, the International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) promulgated by The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). The Internal Audit department at DEWA operates under an approved charter. It conducts reviews to add value and verify the adequacy, quality and effectiveness of internal controls, risk management, governance processes and systems of DEWA and its subsidiaries through an annually developed risk-based audit plan. The Internal Audit Department acts as a third-line role to provide assurance, advice and insight that DEWA and its subsidiaries are efficient and effective in conducting their responsibilities and in line with DEWA’s corporate vision, mission and objectives.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Electricity Water Dubai Rashid Middle East All Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

1 minute ago
 16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

Pak vs Aus: Australia win ODI three-match series

31 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address i ..

Ishaq Dar emphasizes priority of govt to address issues of energy sector

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Un ..

Dubai Customs launches IP Award for Schools and Universities 2023

1 hour ago
 US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Maso ..

US is the largest export market for Pakistan: Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.