DEWA Fully Repays US$1.5 Billion Of Maturing Bonds, Achieving Zero Debt Position

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced today that it has completed repayment of its last outstanding Bond of US$1.5 billion. The Global Medium Term Note, GMTN, bond that was issued in 2010 matured and has been fully repaid. With this step, DEWA is having Zero debt on its books.

Consistent with Dubai’s steady growth, DEWA has been ramping up investment in generating, transmission and distribution infrastructure assets, now aggregating over AED175 billion, in order to provide reliable world class supplies of electricity and water to all customers, whose number has now crossed the one million mark.

"Reflecting the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA’s focus now is on using disruptive technologies, increasing the share of clean energy and promoting Dubai as a global hub for green economy," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"New projects worth over AED 80 billion are either ongoing or envisaged for completion, in the next 5 years. DEWA is not necessarily counting on new borrowings for that, rather we will use internal resources and leverage public private partnerships," added Al Tayer

More Stories From Middle East

