DEWA graduates 25 female employees from second batch of ‘For Her’ programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) graduated 25 new female employees from the second batch of ‘For Her’ programme. DEWA launched this programme in collaboration with the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership to prepare female leaders in all its areas and specialisations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the programme is part of DEWA’s strategy to empower women and provide a positive and encouraging work environment that supports working women and helps them balance their professional and personal lives. This helps them maintain success, excellence, and effective participation in building the nation and bringing up future generations.

"Our vision is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance women’s role as part of the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the best country in the world. DEWA is one of the most prominent national organisations that support women in the energy sector, especially renewable and clean energy, and sustainability. DEWA realises the importance of providing all capabilities to empower its female employees to make a positive and sustainable impact.

It was one of the pioneering government organisations in Dubai to engage women in decision making. This makes it a role model for public and private organisations inside and outside the UAE. We are proud to graduate the second batch of ‘For Her’ programme. We trust our female employees to effectively preserve these gains and make significant achievements that consolidate DEWA’s global leadership," said Al Tayer.

Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said, "DEWA currently has 1,948 female employees in all its divisions including 701 employees in the technical and engineering sector. Emirati women comprise 81.6% of DEWA’s total women workforce. Emirati women at the R&D Centre comprise 32% of the staff, including women who have high educational degrees in science and engineering. DEWA’s female employees participate in voluntary work inside and outside the UAE. The number of volunteering hours for DEWA’s female employees exceeded 13,300 hours last year in 40 social and humanitarian initiatives."

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA’s Women Committee, thanked DEWA’s top management for its efforts to support the Women’s Committee and help it perform its role to the fullest.