DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in using AI to reshape future of energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), highlighted Dubai’s excellence and global leadership in using clean energy and artificial intelligence, and addressed key strategies and policies related to clean energy, energy storage applications and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

This was part of his keynote address titled ‘Reshaping the Future of Energy: Excellence and Leadership Through Clean Energy and AI’, on Day 2 of World Governments Summit 2025, taking place in Dubai from 11th to 13th February.

Al Tayer noted that the World Governments Summit, of which DEWA is the “Sustainable Energy Partner”, brings together decision-makers, thought leaders, experts and specialists from around the world, building on the success and global impact of previous editions.

“In the UAE, under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, anticipating, shaping and implementing the future in innovative ways has always been a top priority.

“The UAE has established clear frameworks alongside short, medium and long-term policies and strategies, serving both present and future generations. These efforts have consolidated the UAE’s position as a leading global role model.”

Al Tayer noted that the historic UAE Consensus at COP28, hosted by the UAE, marked a turning point in global climate talks by calling for the tripling of renewable energy capacity and doubling of energy efficiency by 2030. This vision, he said, aligns with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which outline a sustainable future rooted in clean energy and resource conservation.

Al Tayer highlighted Dubai's commitment to energy transformation through an integrated approach combining solar power, advanced storage, and continuous operational improvements. He noted the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park, launched in 2012, will expand from 1,000MW to 5,000MW by 2030. He added that the park houses R&D and Sustainability & Innovation Centres, and DEWA has secured international patents and published Scopus-indexed research.

Al Tayer noted significant advancements in renewable energy technology, including improved photovoltaic panel efficiency, robotic cleaning, and advanced solar tracking algorithms. These advancements, coupled with improved clean energy economics, resulted in clean energy comprising 20% of Dubai's energy mix by January 2025. DEWA's adoption of the IWPP model has reduced capex and improved profitability, contributing to financial sustainability.

He highlighted key energy storage projects, including the world's largest thermal energy storage facility for concentrated solar power (15-hour capacity) and the world's tallest solar tower (over 263 meters according to Guinness World Records). He also mentioned the 250MW Hatta Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a 1,500 MWh storage capacity.

Al Tayer added, “Recent global reports indicate that generative AI alone will add an annual economic value ranging between US$2.5 and US$4.5 trillion while AI, in general, could achieve economic returns ranging between US$10 and US$15 trillion annually. Studies have indicated that by the end of the decade, it will be necessary to add between 50 and 75 gigawatts of power infrastructure for data centres globally. Achieving this economic return from AI primarily depends on providing sufficient power supplies to meet the growing demand from data centres and their network infrastructure.”

Al Tayer emphasised that AI has become a key pillar of DEWA’s operations in the power and water sectors across its value chain – generation, transmission and distribution – in addition to customer services and internal operations.

Al Tayer noted that AI has brought about a significant transformation in DEWA’s operations. In generation, DEWA has developed the world's first gas turbine intelligent controller that relies on AI and enables real-time and autonomous control of all gas turbines in the Jebel Ali Power Generation and Water Desalination Complex.

DEWA has also enhanced the thermal efficiency of three gas turbines at another station by implementing a dynamic digital twin system. DEWA also launched the world's first plant intelligent controller for combined cycle plants, based on AI and machine learning, to improve operational efficiency and self-coordination of equipment.

In the transmission network, Al Tayer noted that DEWA has successfully integrated AI technologies into 132/11 kV digital substations and enhanced their security. These stations save more than 129 megawatt hours annually while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 54 tonnes per station each year.

One of DEWA’s notable achievements is the launch of ‘Rammas’, DEWA's virtual employee, which has answered over 10 million customer inquiries since 2017, marking an unprecedented milestone in the utilities sector. DEWA obtained the ISO certification for Trustworthiness in AI, underscoring its technological leadership as the first government entity in the UAE to achieve this recognition. In 2023, DEWA enhanced Rammas with ChatGPT technology to further improve customer experience. DEWA is also one of the first utilities worldwide to adopt microsoft's Copilot, boosting employee productivity and reducing operational expenses by around 50 percent.