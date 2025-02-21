Open Menu

DEWA Highlights Its Role In Consolidating Government Innovation, Celebrating Innovators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating innovators

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, the 10th edition of the UAE’s innovation month, held under the theme ‘The Power of 10 – Where Does Your Strength Lie?’ Building on its legacy of fostering innovation, DEWA is highlighting its latest achievements aligned with national digital transformation plans, as well as its positive role in consolidating government progress in this area and celebrating innovators.
During Dubai Innovation Week DEWA is showcasing more than 50 innovative projects at the Innovation Tent and in all its buildings. It will also organise over 35 physical and virtual workshops for employees and schoolchildren to promote their participation in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future. Moreover, DEWA is organising the annual ‘Innovation and the Future Conference at DEWA academy on 25th February 2025, with the participation of 11 prominent local and international speakers, creatives and innovators.

“Following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA promotes the position of the UAE and Dubai as a global hub for innovation and innovators.

Since its inception 10 years ago, ‘UAE Innovates’ has succeeded in spreading the culture of innovation and transforming it into a lifestyle for society and a government working approach,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“It further succeeded in encouraging the development of future business models supportive of the digital economy and innovative practices and methodologies, thus making the government of the UAE the most innovative in the world. We embrace innovation as an institutional approach, a social culture and an essential driver of continuous development. We also utilise disruptive technologies, including generative artificial intelligence, blockchain and the metaverse, to improve quality of life and enhance the competitiveness of our business and the happiness of stakeholders, thereby ensuring a more sustainable and brighter future,” added Al Tayer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Business Water UAE Dubai Driver Rashid Progress Hub February All Government

Recent Stories

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

19 seconds ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

34 seconds ago
 UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

44 seconds ago
 DEWA highlights its role in consolidating governme ..

DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..

58 seconds ago
 Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of ..

Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

16 minutes ago
UAE global model in empowering People of Determina ..

UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

16 minutes ago
 UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provide ..

UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

16 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop nation ..

EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Educa ..

Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide

46 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

46 minutes ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East