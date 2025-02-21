- Home
- Middle East
- DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating innovators
DEWA Highlights Its Role In Consolidating Government Innovation, Celebrating Innovators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in ‘UAE Innovates 2025’, the 10th edition of the UAE’s innovation month, held under the theme ‘The Power of 10 – Where Does Your Strength Lie?’ Building on its legacy of fostering innovation, DEWA is highlighting its latest achievements aligned with national digital transformation plans, as well as its positive role in consolidating government progress in this area and celebrating innovators.
During Dubai Innovation Week DEWA is showcasing more than 50 innovative projects at the Innovation Tent and in all its buildings. It will also organise over 35 physical and virtual workshops for employees and schoolchildren to promote their participation in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future. Moreover, DEWA is organising the annual ‘Innovation and the Future Conference at DEWA academy on 25th February 2025, with the participation of 11 prominent local and international speakers, creatives and innovators.
“Following the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA promotes the position of the UAE and Dubai as a global hub for innovation and innovators.
Since its inception 10 years ago, ‘UAE Innovates’ has succeeded in spreading the culture of innovation and transforming it into a lifestyle for society and a government working approach,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
“It further succeeded in encouraging the development of future business models supportive of the digital economy and innovative practices and methodologies, thus making the government of the UAE the most innovative in the world. We embrace innovation as an institutional approach, a social culture and an essential driver of continuous development. We also utilise disruptive technologies, including generative artificial intelligence, blockchain and the metaverse, to improve quality of life and enhance the competitiveness of our business and the happiness of stakeholders, thereby ensuring a more sustainable and brighter future,” added Al Tayer.
Recent Stories
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI
UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI19 seconds ago
-
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-ship Missiles34 seconds ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai44 seconds ago
-
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating innovators58 seconds ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times International Awards1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award16 minutes ago
-
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak16 minutes ago
-
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei16 minutes ago
-
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE31 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide46 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI46 minutes ago
-
UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing global influence: Abdu ..46 minutes ago