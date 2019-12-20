DEWA honours 15 female employees for volunteering abroad

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, DEWA, has honoured 15 DEWA female employees who participated in volunteering initiatives abroad.

Al Tayer bestowed the employees with the "Bracelet of Tolerance" in recognition of their efforts to promote tolerance among communities and participation in voluntary initiatives abroad.

The honoured staff participated in volunteer projects and missions outside the UAE organised by UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in partnership with DEWA, to implement sustainable development and operational projects.

The trips included several countries: Uganda, Egypt, Tajikistan, China, Bangladesh, Uganda, Mali and the Amazon.

"Today we are reaping the fruits of the seeds sown by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the heart of the UAE society and the world and his commitment to women's participation in development and community building. The UAE’s wise leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, follows the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed to enhance these achievements," Al Tayer said.

"H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Mother of the Nation, is committed to ensuring Emirati women are a symbol of the active patriot, who instil the noble values of patience, understanding, love, tolerance and loyalty in their children and society members," he added.

Al Tayer also pointed out that DEWA strives to be one of the largest contributors to supporting the integrated and sustainable system of volunteerism in Dubai and the UAE, through its continuous work to promote the value of volunteerism and community cohesion. DEWA has also launched a volunteering programme through a dedicated section on its internal portal, so that employees can select the programmes and initiatives that best meet their interests, capabilities, and schedules. DEWA is cooperating with a number of government and private entities to roll out these initiatives, with the aim of promoting volunteerism among the youth.

The honoured female employees appreciated the support they received from DEWA's senior leadership and the staff.