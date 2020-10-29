DEWA honours partners and sponsors of WETEX, Dubai Solar Show 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has honoured the partners and sponsors of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and the Dubai Solar Show 2020 in a virtual ceremony.

DEWA organised the exhibition this year on a 3D virtual platform, for the first time in the middle East and North Africa. This year’s exhibition attracted 63,058 visitors from around the world. This is the largest number in the exhibition’s history of 22 years.

"DEWA organises WETEX and Dubai Solar Show annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA. This underlines DEWA’s commitment to supporting the sustainable development of the UAE and establish Dubai as a leading global hub for clean energy and green economy," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

Al Tayer commended the partners and sponsors of the exhibition. The innovative carbon neutral exhibition attracted 1,076 companies from 52 countries.

Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance at RTA, said, "Our participation in WETEX was a perfect opportunity to showcase RTA’s initiatives, achievements and plans towards achieving a sustainable green environment in all operations and services. RTA appreciates that the green economy and the use of clean energy are key tools in building a safe and sustainable future for humanity."

Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, said, "Despite COVID-19 and its implications, the government of Dubai, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to progress towards its vision to increase its renewable energy share to 75 percent by 2050.

The various policies and procedures established by the Dubai government, aimed at mitigating and addressing the adverse implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, have also induced optimism and confidence in the emirate’s investment attractiveness as a global economy."

Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director of Siemens Energy in the Middle East and UAE, said, "Siemens Energy is honoured to support the country’s sustainable development of an agile and versatile energy and power management infrastructure and is proud to be presenting solutions that further support energy transition, sustainability and decarbonisation in the UAE and across the world."

Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan, said, "We embrace the spirit of innovation that helps us serve our customers. At WETEX this year, at our stand, attendees were able to experience the benefits from Power Grids’ digital value, which is amplified by industry-leading software combined with Hitachi Vantara’s cutting-edge Lumada offerings. This includes technologies such as machine learning, big data, hybrid cloud management and cybersecurity."

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "We have continued to have a strong presence at WETEX and were excited to take part in this year’s exhibition. This year has proven to be particularly challenging for many organisations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year, we shed light on some of the initiatives that we have deployed across our operations to enhance energy efficiency and resource management."