DEWA honours strategic public and private sector partners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised a ceremony to honour its strategic partners from the public and private sectors in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to recognise its partners’ efforts and their role as partners in success.

The honourees included Sharif Al-Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Managing Director of Emirates NBD; Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai; Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai; Omar Bushahab, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai); Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du); Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding; Issam Galadari, board Member of Nakheel; Raad Al-Saady, Vice Chairman & MD of ACWA Power; Othaiba Al Qaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Sustainable Communities at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Mohammad Al Ketbi, Deputy Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); Maj. Gen. Jamal bin Aded Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Resources and Support Services Affairs at the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence; Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police; Nasser Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, and a large number of representatives of DEWA’s partners from the government and private sector.

In his keynote speech at the event, Al Tayer said, “As partners, our efforts complement each other to consolidate the UAE’s global position in all areas, especially in sustainability. At DEWA, we have important partnerships with the government and private sectors that support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and position it among the top three economic cities in the world."

“We collaborate with the private sector on major projects. One of our key projects is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. This week, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, DEWA signed an agreement with Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, to build and operate the 1,800 megawatt (MW) sixth phase of the landmark Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, at a cost of up to AED 5.51 billion based on the IPP model. In February 2023, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the green data centre of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The centre, which is located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, was developed in partnership with the private sector. It is recognised as the world’s largest solar-powered data centre by the Guinness World Records,” he added.

Representatives of the organisations and companies that were honoured praised DEWA’s keenness to recognise the efforts of its partners, emphasising their commitment to enhancing cooperation with DEWA and continuing their efforts towards more achievements.

