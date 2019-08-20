UrduPoint.com
DEWA Host Sponsor Of 24th World Energy Congress In Abu Dhabi

DEWA host sponsor of 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced that it will be the host sponsor of the 24th World Energy Congress, WEC, which will be held from 9th to12th September 2019 in Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘Energy for Prosperity’.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, will attend the conference and deliver a speech on the energy sector.

"We are delighted to take part in the 24th WEC which is the largest, longest-running and most influential energy event in the world. We are confident that the event will be a great success, thanks to the UAE's premier position on the global energy map. It will be a great opportunity to strengthen global partnerships, explore investment opportunities and technical requirements to meet future global energy demands using both traditional and sustainable resources," said Al Tayer.

More Stories From Middle East

