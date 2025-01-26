DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) DUBAI, 26th January, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) hosted the ‘Renewables Talk’ and ‘Women in Diplomacy’ events to mark the International Day of Clean Energy, which is observed annually on 26 January.

The events, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), were held at DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA; and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, delivered the opening remarks at the event.

In attendance were Dr Nawal Al Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, and several high-level guests and delegations.

The two platforms, launched by the UAE and represented by its Permanent Mission to IRENA, in collaboration with the energy agency, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and enhance communication opportunities among member states and relevant partners in the field. These initiatives play a vital role in advancing a sustainable, safe, inclusive and equitable energy transition, ensuring the achievement of net zero.

The Renewables Talk serves as a bridge between IRENA, its permanent representatives and the diplomatic community in the UAE. It provides a platform for experts and stakeholders to share experiences and expertise, as well as showcase opportunities and highlight projects and best practice in the renewable energy sector. The Women in Diplomacy event strengthens the diplomatic network, particularly in recognising the pivotal role of women in the renewable energy sector. It fosters knowledge exchange and builds partnerships that accelerate the transition to renewable energy while addressing the impact of climate change.

Al Dahak said, “Collective action to tackle the rising climate crisis has never been more important. With 2024 confirmed as the first Calendar year that average global temperatures exceeded 1.

5°C above pre-industrial levels, we are demonstrating in the UAE that action is the only answer. Clean energy solutions offer the world a pathway to long-term, low-carbon energy security. In the UAE, we are driving this change through our national target to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and with several major projects in clean energy both at home and abroad, including in the Global South.”

“Today, as we mark International Day of Clean Energy, we must not only celebrate the progress and opportunities of clean energy but also renew our collective commitment to act urgently to accelerate the global energy transition, ensuring no one is left behind as we deliver a future where clean energy powers progress, drives equity, and safeguards our planet for generations to come,” she added.

In his speech, Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre stands as a testament to the visionary wise leadership, embodying DEWA’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation and the future of clean energy.

“We aim to establish Dubai as a global beacon for renewable and clean energy, sustainability and innovation, propelled by the ambitious initiatives and transformative achievements of our nation. These aspirations are aligned with the UAE’s pivotal role in advancing global climate action and securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

La Camera said, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to IRENA for their steadfast partnership in these initiatives, and to DEWA for hosting us today. We are delighted to celebrate this year’s International Day of Clean Energy. It not only marks the anniversary of the foundation of IRENA on 26th January 2009. It also is a clear reminder about the role of renewable energy as a key enabler for prosperous lives and livelihoods and commitment to gender equity in the energy transition. With renewables we have an opportunity to address climate change, foster sustainable development, reduce pollution and shape a clean energy future for all."