DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transformation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, held a strategic summit with Huawei to increase cooperation on investments and to exchange the best global solutions, experiences, and practices in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms, and Artificial Intelligence, AI.

The summit was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, and Charles Yang, President of the middle East Region at Huawei Technologies.

The summit witnessed the launch of a joint AI laboratory, through which DEWA and Huawei will develop and implement AI digital services for the Middle East. The two sides also launched a training and development programme for DEWA staff in different areas of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies.

"DEWA supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who instructed the Dubai Government to deliver services that are 10 years ahead of other cities, and to work under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, and H.

H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. These directives have guided DEWA’s strategy to shape the future and enhance its role in serving the community to become a leading global, sustainable, and innovative corporation," said Al Tayer.

"This summit today with Huawei confirms our serious and ongoing work to speed up a new digital future for Dubai. This is done by making use of Huawei’s skills in major areas that support the Dubai 10x initiative," added Al Tayer.

"Huawei is leading 5G, AI and Cloud computing technologies, and we have the capability to help DEWA build an AI-based digital cloud platform," added Yang.

"DEWA seeks to invest in and apply AI techniques and tools, and spares no efforts to strengthen mutual cooperation and concerted efforts in knowledge transfer, education and training to make Dubai a city of the future," noted Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents took part in the summit at the DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development in Al Hudaibah, Dubai.