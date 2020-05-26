DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and Chinese multinational technology company, Huawei, have explored ways to expand their strategic partnership in the artificial intelligence and digital transformation cooperation fields.

During a video conference, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, and Charles Yang, President of Huawei middle East, discussed strengthening cooperation and promoting bilateral relations, as well as sharing the best international practices and experiences.

The two sides also discussed the best international solutions, experiences, and practices in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

Al Tayer spoke about DEWA’s precautionary measures to combat the pandemic, and protect the health and safety of employees, customers, and society.

Al Tayer said that DEWA works in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who instructed Dubai's Government organisations to implement services 10 years ahead of other cities around the world. In line with its vision to become a leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA has come a long way in this area by launching Digital DEWA, its digital arm, to redefine the concept of utilities and create a new digital future for Dubai.

Al Tayer commended the strategic partnership with Huawei, which is a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, the company’s support to governments, and China’s experience in handling the pandemic. He also praised Huawei’s support for DEWA’s electricity and water digital infrastructure.

DEWA is working with Huawei to promote a new digital future for Dubai in key areas that align with the authority's objectives in the Dubai 10X initiative. This has already started with the DEWA’s Fiber Optic Backbone Upgrade as part of the InfraX project. This has enabled it to apply Video Surveillance as a Service and a Virtual Desktop Interface, which will be provided through Moro's digital platform.

The partnership between the DEWA and Huawei also includes future projects such as big data management, perimeter and ICT infrastructure security, cyber security, and information security, among others.

A joint team is working on pilot programmes using the latest technologies to develop new initiatives, including research and development, new services for customers, and ready-to-market or immediately actionable vital initiatives.