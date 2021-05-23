DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated six electricity transmission substations with a total investment of over AED 1.1 billion from the beginning of 2021 to 30th April 2021.

This is part of its efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

The substations include a 400 kilovolt (kV) substation at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with a conversion capacity of 2,020 megavolt-amperes (MVA) and five 132 kV substations across several areas in Dubai with a conversion capacity of 750 MVA. These stations supply the neighbourhoods of Al Satwa; Palm Deira; Jebel Ali Industrial Zone; and Umm Al Daman.

Completing those stations required some 10.6 million safe working hours despite the COVID-19 pandemic during the final stages of implementation. The substations were constructed with state-of-the-art technologies used globally in constructing substations to ensure the highest safety and security standards. This protects the health of DEWA staff as well as society.

"We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure for electricity and water to meet growing demand and keep pace with the need for sustainable development in Dubai. Inaugurating the new substations is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of electricity transmission networks in Dubai.

This will meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector. It will also provide a convenient margin by using the latest tools and the best smart and digital technologies to anticipate the future. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to digitally transform all its operations and services. The total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission reached AED 8.8 billion, including AED 2 billion for key 400 kV transmission projects and AED 6.8 billion for 132 kV projects," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power, said that constructing the substations was implemented as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that there are now 24 400kV substations in Dubai as of 30th April, 2021, with another three under construction. There are now 312 132kV substations with 39 under construction.

The UAE, represented by DEWA, maintained its first global place for the third consecutive year in the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 report. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. DEWA achieved 100 percent in all Getting Electricity indicators including the procedures; time; cost; reliability; and transparency of tariff.

Commercial and industrial customers can now get electricity connection up to 150kW within five days and in one step through Al Namoos, with security deposits and new connection charges waived. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has the shortest time in the world for getting electricity according to the World Bank’s report.