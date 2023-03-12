DEWA inaugurates Cyber Security Innovation Lab, Waee Cybersecurity Centre and Identity Intelligence Centre

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) DUBAI 12th March, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in collaboration with Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, has inaugurated its Cyber Security Innovation Lab, the Waee Cybersecurity Centre and Identity Intelligence Centre. This is part of its efforts to build a safe, solid and reliable digital environment and support innovation in cyberspace. This enhances the integrated protection for all stakeholders against cybersecurity risks and ensures secure access to DEWA’s cyberspace, especially with the acceleration of digital transformation at DEWA and its wide adoption of smart technologies.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted that this step comes in line with the organisation’s efforts to achieve the wise leadership’s vision to fully prepare for all the challenges that technology brings along with the opportunities it provides, and to enhance the growth and economic prosperity of Dubai and to continue DEWA’s journey of excellence and global leadership.

“In line with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the National Cyber Security Strategy, we adopt the best, world-class policies and procedures to promote DEWA’s digital strong infrastructure and protect the data privacy of employees, customers and all stakeholders. We also build strong partnerships with major local and international specialised companies, to keep pace with the latest technologies for protecting smart networks and smart city infrastructure, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. DEWA is proactive in adopting the highest international standards in information security and agile governance. It strives to manage potential risks that threaten information security by following an effective corporate policy for information security,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA adopts an integrated approach for cybersecurity. This includes a complete series of proactive, preventative and predictive defence mechanisms to ensure business continuity and swift recovery from incidents and protect data security. As part of Digital DEWA, we are disrupting the entire business of public utilities and contributing to building a new digital future for Dubai.

Digital DEWA is based on four pillars: launching advanced solar power technologies; deploying a renewable energy grid with innovative energy storage technologies; expanding integrated AI solutions; and providing digital services that serve smart, sustainable cities while ensuring their security and continuity in the cyber digital space,’ said Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

The Cybersecurity Innovation Lab was designed to enable and streamline DEWA’s digital transformation through research, exploration, innovation, design and testing of cybersecurity controls and deployment in its environment. The lab aims to save time and cost and increase DEWA’s return on investment in information and cyber security.

The Waee Cybersecurity Centre provides a virtual environment to run comprehensive technical training and exercises with scenarios and tools to simulate cybersecurity attacks and defence mechanisms to enhance employee skillsets and raise awareness through virtual experiences designed to improve national skills in cybersecurity.

The Identity Intelligence Centre is the first of its kind in DEWA, with an adaptive intelligence capability that gathers identity-related data from various sources to proactively secure DEWA identities and enable advanced Identity & Access Management controls to leverage the user experience and ensure secure access to DEWA’s environment.

DEWA has made significant advances in the systematic and practical development of its enterprise risk management strategy and has formed a high-level crisis management committee since 2008. DEWA established the first cyber defence centre across Dubai Government to predict threats ahead of time and conduct any required preventive procedures to protect data, by monitoring services and technical assets around the clock, handling incidents with care and limiting the effects of potential threats. DEWA also adopts the Information Security Regulation (ISR) of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC). DEWA has received the ISO 27001:2013, which is the highest international standard in information security management. DEWA has extended the standard implementation to include all its divisions, departments and operations.